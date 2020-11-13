Delhi Covid situation should be under control in 7-10 days: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said expressed concerns over rising Covid-19 cases in the country’s capital and that his government is planning to take steps in the coming week to address the issue.

He expressed hope that the situation is expected to come under control in another seven to ten days.

‘The Covid-19 situation in Delhi is concerning. Next week, we will take some more steps to address it. The situation should come under control in 7-10 days,’ said Kejriwal, while addressing reporters in a video press briefing.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 7,053 new cases and 104 deaths in 24 hours – the highest fatalities for a single day yet.