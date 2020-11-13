Leaders extend Deepavali greetings to TN people

Chennai: Leaders including Tamilnadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami have conveyed their Deepavali greetings to the people of the State.

In their messages, they said let the festival of lights bring happiness, health and prosperity to people.

DMDK president Vijayakanth, TMC president G K Vasan, AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran, Prince of Arcot Nawab, Nawab Muhammad Abdul Ali and Indian Hajj Association president Abubacker also greeted people on the eve of Deepavali.