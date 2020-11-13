Made no claim to CM post, NDA will decide: Nitish Kumar

Patna: JD(U) supremo and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that NDA would be forming the next government in Bihar as people have given their mandate to the four-party alliance.

He also said that he had not made any claim to the Chief Minister’s post. Speaking to reporters after meeting newly-elected MLAs of his party, Nitish, when asked who will be named the Chief Minister, said: “I have made no claim, the decision will be taken by the NDA.”

“Please, don’t call me arrogant,” Nitish Kumar said, hands folded, responding to the familiar charge on Thursday.

Nitish also said that his remarks were misinterpreted and he did not say that this election will not be his last.

“I did not talk about retirement. In the last meeting, I always say the same thing at the last rally in every election that `ant bhala to sab bhala` (all is well that ends well). If you listen to speech back and forth, everything will be clear,” the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi was on Thursday elected the leader of its four-member legislature party.

He said he will not become a Minister in the new government headed by Nitish Kumar after having been the Chief Minister.