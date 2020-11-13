Modi, Joe Biden to talk soon

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President-elect Joe Biden will speak with each other in due course at a mutually convenient time, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The Ministry asserted that India-US ties enjoy bipartisan support in America. Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the Prime Minister had congratulated US President-elect Biden through a tweet and had also appreciated the former American Vice President’s contribution to strengthening India-US relations.

Modi had also conveyed that he looks forward to working with him to take India-US relations to greater heights, Srivastava said.

When asked when will the two leaders speak with each other, he said it will happen in ‘due course at a mutually convenient time’.