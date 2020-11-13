Pakistan violates ceasefire in 3 sectors along LoC

Srinagar: Pakistani forces opened fire in three sectors along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir today.

According to officials, the first ceasefire violation was reported from Izmarg in Gurez sector of Bandipora district around noon and it was followed by another round of firing in Keran sector of Kupwara district a few minutes later.

The Pakistan Army also fired towards Indian positions in Uri sector of Baramulla district, they added.

No casualties have been reported in the incidents, the officials said and added that the Indian Army was retaliating in all the three sectors.