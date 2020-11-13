Rahul Gandhi lacks passion and aptitude: Obama

Chennai: Former United States President Barack Obama has said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has a nervous, unformed quality about him like a student eager to impress the teacher but lacking aptitude and passion to ‘master the subject’.

Obama has said this in his new book ‘A Promised Land’, according to a book review by the New York Times.

Obama, however, had warm, not-so-political praise for Rahul Gandhi’s mother and Congress party president Sonia Gandhi, noted the article.

“Rahul Gandhi has a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who’d done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject,” states the review.

“We are told of the handsomeness of men like Charlie Crist and Rahm Emanuel, but not the beauty of women, except for one or two instances, as in the case of Sonia Gandhi,” according to reviewer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

The review said in the memoir “we are told of the handsomeness of men like Charlie Crist and Rahm Emanuel, but not the beauty of women, except for one or two instances, as in the case of Sonia Gandhi.”