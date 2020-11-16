25th edition of European Union Film Festival in India

Chennai: The on-going 25th edition of the European Union Film Festival in India extends its offerings as it presents a specially curated line-up of events in addition to the 42 films that are available to watch through November.

The festival went digital this year for the first time, keeping up with social distancing norms, due to the ongoing pandemic. The festival is organised by the Delegation of the European Union to India with Member States and Partner Countries.

Strengthening EU-India cultural and people-to-people ties, the European Union Film Festival has been a beacon of European cinematic excellence for cinephiles across India presenting some of the most critically acclaimed films from the continent, spanning multiple genres and languages.

With the expansion of the festival this year, in terms of the number of participating Member States, and the number of films across languages and genres, the festival promises to leave no stone unturned with eight special events planned between 16-27 November.

While the film festival and screenings will be available to stream free until 30 November, the special events line-up will be digitally live-screened for cinema enthusiasts across the country. Available across Zoom calls, cinephiles can watch these sessions from across the country for free.