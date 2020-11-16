8 lakh meals given in 57 areas in Chennai

Chennai: Seeds, a humanitarian organisation, has partnered with Honeywell to distribute food kits that will provide 10.7 million meals across nine cities to people who have been impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

These include daily wagers, contract workers, and migrant population who have been displaced because of the lockdown.

While phase-1 of the distribution drive provided around 3.7 million meals across five cities, in phase-2, this partnership aims to provide an additional 7 million meals across nine cities: Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Pune, Madurai, Haridwar, Dehradun, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Cumulatively, this multi-city outreach will cover 1.78 lakh people.

In Chennai alone, over eight lakh meals have been provided across 57 areas. Yezdani Rahman, chief of program, Seeds, said, “we at Seeds are committed to reach out to the distressed, in the face of covid-19 pandemic since the very beginning. Due to strict rules owing to a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, the marginalised population is unable to fulfill their daily basic needs.”