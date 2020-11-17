‘Agni Siragugal’ shoot completed

Chennai: Vijay Antony, filmmaker Naveen, Akshara Hassan and the entire team of ‘Agni Siragugal’ have wrapped the shoot of the movie.

Naveen says, “It’s been a challenging phase like any other shoots that are happening all over the world. However, it’s the team spirits that keep everyone going, and as a filmmaker, I am blessed to find that in abundance with Agni Siragugal team. We have now completed shooting the final schedule of this film in Kolkata that involved some crucial scenes. I am spellbound over the performances of Vijay Antony and Akshara Hassan. The overall experience of shooting for Agni Siragugal has been amazing. With the shooting wrapped up now, it will be followed by immediate commencement of postproduction work. I thank producer T Siva sir and the production unit for making sure that everyone on the sets is safe with proper health and hygiene arrangements. I also thank the people of Kolkata for the love and support they are extending.”

‘Agni Siragugal’ is a multi-starrer featuring Arun Vijay, Vijay Antony, Akshara Hassan, Sampath, J Satish Kumar, Raima Sena, Sendrayan alongside few more familiar actors. Natarajan Sankaran (music), K A Batcha (cinematography), Vetrivelan K (editor), Kishore (Art), Mahesh Mathew (stunts) are the technicians in the film.

‘Agni Siragugal’ is a big-budgeted film produced by T Siva of Amma Creations.