Dhanush’s Rowdy Baby gets one bn views

Dhanush and Sai Pallavi’s hit song Rowdy Baby has hit another milestone as it garnered a whopping one billion views on YouTube.

Dhanush and Sai Pallavi took to their respective social media handles to thank their fans for their continued support.

Dhanush, in his tweet, was honoured to announce that Rowdy Baby is the first South Indian song to achieve this milestone on YouTube. Rowdy Baby is one of the songs from Dhanush’s Maari 2, which released in 2018. The hit song was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Similarly, Sai Pallavi took to her Twitter page to thank everyone who watched the song. She wrote, ‘Thank you all for owning Rowdy baby. 1 Billion love and counting (sic).’