Review: ‘Biskoth’ – Fun is the word

Director Kannan joins hands with Santhanam to render a hilarious entertainer in ‘Biskoth’ which begins on an interesting note.

There are typical Santhanam one-liners, a bevy of comedians, action and romance. Still ‘Biskoth’ fails to pass the muster as a sense of already seen before feel prevails.

‘Biskoth’ is about a youngster who works in a biscuit founded by his dad. But things take a turn when an old woman narrates fantasy stories to him. What changes he witness forms the crux.

Besides Santhanam, there is veteran actress Sowcar Janaki in key role. Tara Alisha Berry plays heroine while Nan Kadavule, Rajendran, Anandraj and Aadukalam Naren aming others are in the cast.

Raja’s (Santhanam) father Dharmarajan (Aadukalam Naren) starts a biscuit company. He hopes that his son one day would become the CEO. Dharmarajan dies and his close friend Narasimhan is now taking care of the business. Now, Raja gets himself a job in the biscuit company founded by his dad. Meanwhile, Raja happens to meet Janaki (Sowcar Janaki), a new member of his frequently visiting old age home. Interestingly, the stories Janaki narrates to Raja turn out to be true in his life and it also leads to various subplots in the film.

Santhanam shoulders all burden. He not only tries his hand at comedy but has comical and emotional scenes to handle. He does a good job while Sowcar Janaki in his 400th film brings out her versatility. Anandraj, Lollu Sabha Manohar and Nan Kadavul Rajendran make you laugh in patches.

Inspired by Adam Sandler’s Bedtime Stories, Kannan has tried to make it racy and engaging and manages to win just half the battle. Biskoth would have been more crisp had Kannan made it more hilarious and a tight screenplay.