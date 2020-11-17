Yogi Babu, Shiva come together for Saloon

Mirchi Shiva and Yogi Babu join hands for Saloon. The film is directed by Muthukumaran who earlier helmed the Yogi Babu-starrer Dharmaprabhu.

Produced by Inder Kumar, Saloon will have music by Sam CS and lyrics by Yugabharathi. Cinematography will be handled by Magalir Mattum-fame S Manikandan.

Shiva and Yogi Babu have worked together in the upcoming film Sumo, which is helmed by SP Hosimin and has Priya Anand as the female lead.

Billed an out and out comedy, shooting for the film will begin in January 2021. The film is expected to hit the screens for 2021 summer.