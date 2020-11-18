Covid-19 cases fall below 5k mark in Chennai

Chennai: The Covid-19 cases in Chennai have fallen below 5,000 mark. The result has made Health officials happy as a spike in cases was predicted in the days after Deepavali celebrations.

As per updates from the civic body, many zones in the city have less than 100 cases. For example, Manali has 43 active cases and Sholinganallur has 57 cases. Other areas such as Perungudi has 101 cases and Thiruvotriyur has 108 cases.

According to data given by the Greater Chennai Corporation, this morning the tally of total positive cases was 4,822 which is at three per cent.

Since the lockdown, Chennai has recorded 2,09,646 cases of Covid-19, of which 2,01,041 have recovered over the months. The recovery rate in the city is at 95 per cent.

Nearly 3,783 persons have died due to the viral infection. As per records, 478 persons have died in Teynampet, 426 persons have died in Anna Nagar and 420 casualties are reported in Kodambakkam.

On 17 November, 7,794 tests were carried out by the city Corporation’s health department.

Currently, Anna Nagar has 359 positive cases, 262 cases are there in Kodambakkam, 250 persons have tested positive in Ambattur and 229 have tested positive in Ambattur.

Nearly, 64.30 per cent of those affected with Covid are male and 35.66 per cent are female.

The viral infection has affected people in the age group of 50-59 with 19.75 per cent belonging to this age group.