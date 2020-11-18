Floods: TN Minister warns those spreading rumours on social media

Chennai: Tamilnadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister R B Udhayakumar today said strict action would be taken against those who spread rumours on social media during the times of natural calamity.

Stating that the government is taking all steps to prevent flooding during the ongoing rains, he said some people are however spreading rumours. ‘Strict action will be taken against them,’ he added.

He also said Tamilnadu is geared up to face any challenges arising out of the northeast monsoon.

‘The southwest monsoon yielded 24 per cent more than the annual average rainfall in the state and good rainfall is predicted for many districts with the onset of the northeast monsoon. The respective administrations are geared up to face the challenges,’ said Udhayakumar.

He added that a disaster management plan had been chalked out by the state taking into consideration the data of damage due to rain in the State in the last 10 years and the extent of destruction in the last 30 years.