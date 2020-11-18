Marina reopening: HC’s new direction to govt

Chennai: Urging officials concerned to decide soon on reopening the Marina beach, closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, for the public, the Madras High Court has said it would be forced to issue ‘necessary orders’ if the government failed to do so.

When a case in this regard came up for hearing today, the government told the court that a decision on reopening the beach would be taken by the first week of December.

The court said it would issue necessary orders if the decision is not taken by December first week.

Recently, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash along with Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Agarwal and other higher officials inspected the loop road at Marina Beach as part of the beautification process of the stretch.

It may be noted that Justice Vineet Kothari of the Madras High Court recently asked Aggarwal and Prakash to take their morning or evening walk on the Marina beach and its loop road, to ensure that the place was maintained well and was free of encroachments.