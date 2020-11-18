Mumbai police summon Kangana, sister

Mumbai: Mumbai police today summoned actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel to appear before them on 23 November over objectionable comments on social media aimed at spreading communal tension.

This is the third time Mumbai police have asked Kangana to appear before them in the matter.

Kangana had earlier informed the police that she was busy with a wedding in the family and will be available only after 15 November.

The police had issued the second notice to Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel on 3 November and ordered them to appear before them on 10 November.

Kangana and Rangoli have been booked for allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their remarks on social media.