TN medical counselling starts

Chennai: Counselling for admissions to medical courses in Tamilnadu commenced today morning at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

In the first phase today, counselling took place for the students under the 7.5 per cent State government schools quota. Sources said that 150 students took part in the first phase of the counselling.

The rank list for the medical counselling for the academic year 2021 was released by Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on 16 November.

Releasing the rank listing for the medical and BDS counselling, Vijayabaskar said that social distancing and all Covid-19 precautions will be followed during the counselling.

He also said that online counselling is not conducted to restrict malpractises. With 710 marks, Sreejan from Tirupur secured the first place in the rank list released. Mohanapriya from Namakkal and Swetha from Chennai secured second and third ranks with 710 and 705 marks respectively.

Apart from the normal rankings, the rank list for the 7.5 per cent State government reservation quota was also released.

This is the first time that the quota has been reserved, thanks to a special law by the Tamilnadu government.

In this quota Jeevith Kumar from Theni stood first with 664 marks followed by Kallakurichi Anbarasan with 644 marks and Chennai Dhivyadarshini with 620 marks.

This year, 38,232 students applied for more than 4,000 seats available in government and self-financing medical colleges.