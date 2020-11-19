Aarvakolaru gets ‘U’ certificate

Aarvakolaru, directed by GV Chandar, starring Abilash and Preethi Dyana in the lead roles has been censored. The movie has managed a clean ‘U’ certificate.

Produced by Big Screen Cinemas, the movie also features Yagavan, Sakthi and Shankar among others.

The movie has music by Charan Prakash and background music is by Balaganesh.

It is an engaging entertainer which speaks about things that one would have committed in life out of anxiety and recall it later, says makers.

It will be a film to watch this Covid time, says the director.