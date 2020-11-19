Adipurush to hit screens 11 Aug, 2022

Filmmaker Om Raut’s next directorial Adipurush, starring Telugu star Prabhas and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, will be hitting the theatres in the country on 11 August, 2022.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, the multilingual period saga is an onscreen adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana and features Baahubali star as Lord Ram, while Saif Ali Khan will play Lankesh.

Adipurush is being touted as a film celebrating the victory of good over evil.

It is Raut’s follow-up project to his blockbuster movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which released in Janaury this year.

Both Raut and Prabhas took to social media to share the film”s release date and its official logo.

‘#Adipurush in Theatres 11.08.2022 #SaifAliKhan @omraut #BhushanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair29 @tseriesfilms @retrophiles1 @tseries.official #TSeries’, Prabhas wrote on Instagram.

The film, which is currently in the pre-production stage, will go on floors in January 2021.