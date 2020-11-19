Birthday treat to Arun Vijay fans

A poster featuring Arun Vijay in khakhi from Sinam was released on the birthday of the actor today by Vijay Sethupathi.

Directed by Haridas-fame GNR Kumaravelan, the movie saw its dubbing completed recently.

Sinam will see Arun Vijay don the khaki again after his 2017 hit Kuttram 23. Palak Lalwani, who debuted in Tamil with GV Prakash Kumar’s Kuppathu Raja, is the female lead, while Kaali Venkat plays a key role.

The film will have music by Shabir, with Madhan Karky and Priyan Eknath penning the lyrics.

Arun Vijay was last seen in Karthick Naren’s Mafia. The Thadam actor also has Naveen’s Agni Siragugal.