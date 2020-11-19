Corona recovery rate at 96% in Chennai

Chennai: Chennai has been showing significant improvement in overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic.

After several spikes in the past month, the city has brought the recovery rate up and the mortality rate to the lowest. The fresh cases being reported have also declined.

According to data given by the Greater Chennai Corporation this morning, the tally of total positive cases was 4,698 which is at two per cent.

Since the lockdown, Chennai has recorded 2,10,135 cases of Covid-19, of which 2,01,649 have recovered over the months. The recovery rate in the city is at 96 per cent. Nearly 3,788 persons have died due to the viral infection.

As per records, 479 persons died in Teynampet, 428 casualties were reported in Anna Nagar and 420 deaths were recorded in Kodambakkam.

On 18 November, 10,411 tests were carried out by the city Corporation’s health department, an effective way to curtail spread.

Currently, Anna Nagar has 382 positive cases, 278 cases are there in Kodambakkam and 249 persons have tested positive in Ambattur.

Nearly, 63.61 per cent of those affected with Covid are male and 36.39 per cent are female.

The viral infection has most affected people in the age group of 50-59 with 20.27 per cent belonging to this age group.