Court slams Kejriwal for Covid situation in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court today slammed the Delhi’s AAP government over the deteriorating Covid situation in the national capital.

It asked the Arvind Kejriwal-led government if it could explain to those who had lost their near and dear ones to Covid-19 in the last 18 days why the administration did not take steps when cases were spiralling in the city.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramanonium Prasad asked why did the Delhi government wait till the court intervened to take steps such as reducing the number of people attending weddings to 50 to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, following BJP’s attack on Delhi government over restrictions on Chhath Puja in the Capital, Kejriwal today said it’s not time to indulge in politics.

‘Why would I not want Chhath Puja to be celebrated in Delhi? It is an auspicious festival. Our government did so many arrangements in past for the celebration of Chhath Puja. Please celebrate the festival in your home. Don’t gather outside,’ Kejriwal said.