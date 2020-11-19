DMK leader Poongothai Aladi Aruna hospitalised amid suicide attempt rumours

Chennai: Alangulam MLA, former Minister and senior DMK leader Poongothai Aladi Aruna was rushed to a private hospital in an unconscious state today.

Though a few reports claimed that the former Minister of Information Technology consumed sleeping tablets, there is no official confirmation about it.

She is currently admitted to a private hospital in Tirunelveli where she is conscious and recuperating.

Unconfirmed reports claim that Poongothai attempted suicide after internal politics of her party went out of hand.

Yesterday she had attended a public meeting of her party where a functionary allegedly insulted her which had hurt her emotionally. She returned to her Alangulam house at night and consumed the tablets, it is said.

It may be noted that a month ago, she had refuted rumours of joining the BJP by filing a police complaint against a man who scripted a Facebook post claiming the same.

In her complaint, Poongothai alleged that a BJP member was spreading wrong news on social media that she was leaving DMK to join BJP following politician and actor Khushbu Sundar’s exit from Congress party. Poongothai’s father Aladi Aruna was a DMK veteran.