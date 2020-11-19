Highway gang killing passengers busted

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police claimed to have busted a gang, the members of which were involved in looting passengers travelling on highways and killing them. Three men have been arrested in this regard.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said, “Three members of the gang were nabbed in a joint operation by three police stations, the SWAT and the SOG.”

He added that The three men were arrested from the Kalyanpuri three-way crossing in Mavali village located within the Jamuna Paar police station limits,

“Five teams were formed after three bodies were found recently from different areas, including that of a trader from Rayam,” he said and added that acting on a tip-off, the three men were nabbed following a brief encounter.

He also said that two of the accused sustained injuries in the operation. Identified as Dharmendra and Sachin, the two injured men were hospitalised.

While the third accused, Shivam, is a resident of Mathura’s Sadar Bazar, two gang members however managed to flee and a manhunt is on to nab them.