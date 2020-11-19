Modi, Rahul pay tributes to Indira Gandhi

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other leaders today paid tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary.

‘Tributes to former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary,’ Modi said.

Rahul wrote in Hindi: ‘A tribute on the birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi ji, an able and strong prime minister. The entire nation still hails her impressive leadership, but I always remember her as my beloved grandmother. Her teachings inspire me constantly.’

The Congress MP posted a black and white picture of his grandmother while sharing the tribute on Twitter, and another throwback picture on Instagram.