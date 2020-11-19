Salman Khan goes into isolation after staff test positive

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s personal car driver has tested Covid-19 positive.

Along with him, two other staff members have also tested positive. Following this, the actor has now isolated himself at his residence.

According to reports, as soon as Salman Khan got to know about his staff members testing positive for coronavirus, he made sure they get the required medical assistance.

The actor also went into isolation along with his family members for 14 days. A grand celebration on the occasion of Salim Khan and Salma Khan’s wedding anniversary was scheduled in the coming days. However, the event stands cancelled given the current situation, they added.