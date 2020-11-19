Thiruvalar Panchangam to release 27 Nov

Premam fame Ananth Nagand Kadhal Sugumar are coming together for Thiruvalar Panchangam, directed by Malarvizhi Natesan.

The movie is an out-and-out comedy. It is about a youngster who has immense faith in astrology. He always does things according to the directive of his guru and considers his word the ultimate truth.

But when his friend gets caught in a murder case, he decides to use astrology to save him.

Oorvasi plays a pivotal role in the movie. Aadukalam Naren plays a cop in the film, which also stars Sudha, CM Bala and debutant Gautham.

JV has composed the music for the film, which is gearing up for release 27 November. Produced by Malrvizhi Natesan, it has cinematography by Kasi Vishwa and editing by Nagaraj AK.