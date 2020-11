Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami alomg with his family today took part in the yaaga saalai poojai of the Arulmigu Sreedevi Bhoodevi Sendraya Perumal Temple’s Kumbabishegam in Salem.

He also inaugurated a stone tablet of the Kumbabishegam and planted the Sthala viruksham.

Senior Ministers K P Anbazhagan and Sevvur S Ramachandran were also present. The Chief Minister also attended government function and distributed welfare measures to the beneficiaries.