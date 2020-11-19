Two arrested for sexual assualt of minor girl

Kolkata: Two persons have been arrested in Kolkata for alleged sexual assault of a minor girl in Banstala area.

According to the police, acting on a complaint filed by the girl’s mother, the two accused — one a senior citizen and another in his mid-50s — who happened to be their neighbours, were arrested.

The police further said that the incident took place on Monday and the complaint was lodged the next day. “We have arrested the two and booked them under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO),” they added.

The minor girl has been sent for a medical test and further action will be taken after arrival of tests results.