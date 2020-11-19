Watch PUBGOA in Zee5

With its non-linear narrative of events leading up to and after a deadly shootout, PUBGOA is a hyperlink cinema narrated from two perspectives, one that of a female cop investigating a deadly shootout and the other of a survivor searching for his missing girlfriend.

Popular actress Vimala Raman plays the female cop. Apart from her, Sampath Ram, Ayra, Sarah Annaiah, Abishek Joseph George, Dev are playing significant roles in this web series.

PUBGOA is directed by Laxmi Narayana with cinematography by Karthi K Thillai.

Music is by Santhan, editing by Aswin Ignatious and art by Shiva Kumar.

PUBGOA premieres 27 November in ZEE5.