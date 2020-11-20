5,000 cops for Amit Shah’s security

Chennai: Security arrangements have been tightened ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Chennai with the deployment of more than 5,000 police personnel on bandobust duty.

All the staff of the hotel, where Shah would be staying and VIPs, who were scheduled to meet him, were subjected to Covid-19 tests today.

The BJP, which has been maintaining that its alliance with the ruling AIADMK will continue for the Assembly polls, will be looking to gain a foothold in the State by entering the Assembly with good numbers.

Shah’s visit is expected to enthuse the party cadres and inspire them to work hard for the BJP’s victory in the polls.

Shah is also expected to meet Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who were the joint coordinator and Coordinator of the ruling AIADMK respectively, on further strengthening the alliance.

Shah’s visit assumed political significance as media reports suggested that expelled DMK leader and former Union Minister M K Alagiri, who is the elder son of late DMK Chief M Karunanidhi, might join the national party to strengthen its prospects in the elections, especially in the southern

districts, where he commands good support.