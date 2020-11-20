Alankrita will be seen in The Incomplete Man

Alankrita Sahai will be part of the movie The incomplete man. It will be featuring Freddy Daruwala, Warina Hussain and Sharib Hashmi.

Alankrita was first seen in the movie Love per Square Foot in a Netflix original with Vicky Kaushal. The movie was loved by all and also critically-acclaimed . Her second film was Namaste England. The Incomplete Man is a thriller. She plays a doctor .

She says, ‘It’s a very exciting project. We have a great team in place. We would be starting to shoot super soon and I can’t wait to get on set. The rehearsals are on and the script is amazing. I hope the audience loves it. I can’t obviously be saying too much about the project currently but it’s going to be psychological thriller that will make you feel the chills’.