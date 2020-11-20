Lukaku helps Belgium seal spot in Finals

Charleroi: Striker Romelu Lukaku struck a brace as Belgium booked its place in the Nations League Finals with a 4-2 home victory over Denmark here on Wednesday.

Lukaku extended his record scoring form for his country with a second-half double as Youri Tielemans and Kevin De Bruyne also netted for Belgium. Denmark scored through Jonas Wind after 17 minutes and Belgium gifted it a second with a comical own goal, credited to Nacer Chadli, four minutes from time.

Belgium finished five points clear at the top of League A Group 2 and will meet world champion France, Italy and Spain in the final four next October.

Elsewhere, Italy registered a 2-0 victory over Bosnia & Herzegovina away from home. Andrea Belotti and Domenico Berardi got on the scoresheet for the winning side.

Meanwhile, England registered a comfortable 4-0 win over Iceland. Midfielder Phil Foden hit a double, while Declan Rice and Mason Mount scored in the first half.