SA cricketer tests positive for Covid-19

Johannesburg: A South Africa cricketer has tested positive for novel coronavirus ahead of the upcoming limited-overs series against England.

According to Cricket South Africa, the player, whose identity has not been revealed, and two other close contacts based on the risk assessment undertaken by the medical team have all been placed in isolation in Cape Town.

All three, however, are asymptomatic and will be monitored closely by CSA’s medical team closely, a CSA release stated.

All three players have been placed in immediate isolation in Cape Town as part of the Covid-19 protocols. While all players are asymptomatic, CSA’s medical team will monitor them to ensure their health and well-being, the CSA statement said on Wednesday.

At this stage, none of these players will be replaced for the tour, but two replacement players will be included into the squad for the purposes of the inter-squad practice matches that will be played on Saturday, November 21, it added.

CSA further informed around 50 Covid-19 PCR tests were performed on players and support staff prior to entering the bio-safe environment in Cape Town.

The limited-overs series between South Africa and England will begin with three T20Is from November 27, followed by three ODIs. All six matches will be played between Newlands and Paarl.