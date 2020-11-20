Sanjay Dutt to shoot KGF 2 in December

Sanjay Dutt, who recently emerged victorious in his battle with cancer, is all set to join the shoot of his upcoming film, KGF: Chapter 2, in December. KGF: Chapter 1, directed by Prashanth Neel, garnered international recognition and made wonders at the box office.

Following the success of it, the makers announced a sequel, which was supposed to release on October 23. However, the production got delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to the latest reports, Sanjay Dutt will fly to Hyderbad in December to resume the shoot of the film. The Panipat star had shot major portions of his before the lockdown.

He will be shooting for some crucial action sequences with Yash in a huge set erected at Ramoji Rao Film City, Hyderabad.