Vidharth, Ramya in Endravadhu Oru Naal

Actors Vidharth and Ramya Nambeesan are coming together for debut director Vetri Duraisamy’s next movie titled Endravadhu Oru Naal. The first look of the film was unveiled by director Vetri Maaran.

Vetri said, ‘I am glad that my mentor Vetri Maaran sir has come forward to release the first look of my debut directorial. Endravadhu Oru Naal is an offbeat story that deals with how people, especially farmers in the Kongu region of Tamil Nadu are exploited and touches upon the topic of animal husbandry.’

The film produced by The Theatre People as their maiden venture was shot in Vellakoil in the Kongu region. Endraavadhu Oru Naal is based on real-life incidents.

‘When I narrated this to Vidharth and Ramya they agreed to be a part of it. Though Vidharth does offbeat films, he won’t be stereotyped because people haven’t seen him playing such a role before. Ramya too agreed when she heard the script and also she was my obvious choice,’ he explained.

The film will release in theatres in 2021.