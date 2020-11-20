Vijay Milton begins his Kannada movie

Cinematographer Vijay Milton, who made a name for himself as director with Goli Soda, enters Kannada cinema.

He is now directing Shivraj Kumar and Daali Dhananjaya. The film stars Shivraj Kumar opposite Anjali. Actor Daali Dhananjaya, who is now popularly spoken in Kannada cinema, is playing a key role.

The film is being produced by Rough note, which has produced films like Goli Soda and Kadugu in Tamil, in association with krishna Sarthak presents Krishna Creations in Kannada.

Story, screenplay, writing and cinematography by S D Vijay Milton, music is composed by J Anoop Seelin and Prakash Puttasamy works as the art director. Supreme Sunder is the stunt choreographer.

The pooja of the film took place in Bangalore.