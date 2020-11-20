Yeda Anna’s debut album is Yeda Kaun

Rapper, and performer Yeda Anna debut album Yeda Kaun? features eight tracks that show the rapper at his best unfiltered, original self.

The entire album was created from start to finish in a pandemic and the album title is Yeda Anna’s hilarious play on his own popularity.

Each of the eight tracks are unique and express an aspect of the rapper’s life and experiences. The music video for the track ‘Game Over’ has a powerful video game vibe to it as well.

‘The entire album was created from start to finish during the lockdown because of the pandemic. It was a labour of love by me and my fellow artist friend Khullar G. I’m very proud and grateful for this opportunity to create my debut album’, says Yeda Anna.