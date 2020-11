Ajith got injured on the sets of Valimai in Hyderabad, say reports. He however completed the shoot and returned to Chennai.

Produced by Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios, H Vinoth of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru fame is directing Valimai.

A cop thriller, Nirav Shah cranks the camera for the film and Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music.

The film also has Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya, Yogi Babu, and Raj Ayyappa in pivotal roles.