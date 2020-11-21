Amit Shah confirms alliance with AIADMK, slams DMK

Chennai: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah today almost confirmed alliance with the ruling AIADMK for the upcoming State Assembly elections in Tamilnadu.

Praising the leadership of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, he came down heavily on the DMK and Congress for dynasty politics and corruption.

Shah dedicated the newly built Chennai’s fifth reservoir and laid the foundation stone for the second phase of Chennai Metro Rail project.

Shah, who arrived from Delhi at 1.40 pm, drove to a star hotel for rest. From there, he came to the function venue, Kalaivanar Arangam where he laid the foundation stone for a slew of infrastructure projects involving a total outlay of Rs 67,378 crore in the presence of Palaniswami, Panneerselvam, Ministers and officials.

Security arrangements have been tightened in view of Shah’s visit with the deployment of more than 3,000 police personnel on bandobust duty.

During the 90-minute event, Amit Shah dedicated the Rs 380 crore Thervoy Kandigai reservoir in neighbouring Tiruvallur district and laid the foundation stone for the phase II of Chennai Metro Rail at an estimated cost of Rs 61,843 crore.

The new reservoir was expected to further augment the drinking water requirements of this teeming megapolis, besides meeting the additional needs.

The reservoir, formed by combining two lakes, Thervoy Kandigai and Kannankottai, was spread across 1,495 acres and would be the fifth reservoir for the city, adding to the existing four main reservoirs–Poondi, Sholavaram, RedHills and Chembarambakkam–which together have a total storage capacity of 11,257 mcft.

The new reservoir would facilitate supply of 65 million litres a day (MLD) water to the city and the project would raise the combined water storage in the lakes by 1,000 mcft.