Amit Shah in Chennai with big plans

Chennai: Buoyed by the party’s success in the Bihar Assembly polls, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Chennai today to galvanise the party ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls in Tamilnadu.

Amit Shah’s visit assumes significance as the party is planning to gain a foothold in Tamilnadu–traditionally a fortress of the two Dravidian majors, AIADMK and the DMK–by replicating the Bihar’s success formula here.

After participating in a government function in which he would launch various programmes, Amit Shah would inter-act with the BJP office-bearers and the district in-charges on further strengthening the party for the polls, besides the core committee at a star hotel.

Since it is Shah’s first visit to the city after L Murugan took over as the BJP State unit chief, the party would accord a grand reception right from the airport by following Covid-19 social distancing norms.

Security arrangements have been tightened ahead of Shah’s visit with the deployment of more than 5,000 police personnel on bandobust duty.

Shah’s visit is expected to enthuse the party cadres and inspire them to work hard for the BJP’s victory in the polls.

Shah is also expected to meet Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who are the joint coordinator and coordinator of the ruling AIADMK respectively, on further strengthening the alliance.

Shah’s visit assumed political significance as media reports suggested that expelled DMK leader and former Union Minister M K Alagiri, who is the elder son of late DMK Chief M Karunanidhi, might join the party to strengthen its prospects

in the elections, especially in the southern districts, where he commands good support.

It is also not clear whether actor Rajinikanth, who has put on hold his political ambitions, would call on Shah as the BJP is keen to rope in for his support in the polls.

Except for the 2001 Assembly polls during which BJP gained entry into the State Assembly by winning four of the 21 seats as part of the DMK-led alliance, it was yet to taste success in the last couple of Assembly polls, while managing to win some seats in Lok Sabha polls riding piggy-back either with the AIADMK or the DMK since 1998.

It had also won one seat in 2014 LS polls when it contested as a NDA front, sans the AIADMK and DMK.

Though the BJP had managed to make inroads in the Northern and Eastern India by coming to power in various States, the Southern states, barring Karnataka, continued to be remain a stumbling block, esdecially Tamilnadu and Kerala.

In this context, it remains to be seen whether the BJP, enthused by the visit of its shrewd poll strategist Shah will see better fortunes in 2021 Assembly polls in Tamilnadu.