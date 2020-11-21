Apollo ties up with Tata to increase Covid-19 testings

Chennai: Apollo Hospitals Group and Tata Medical and Diagnostics (Tata MD), the new heath care venture of the Tata group, has announced a collaboration to introduce TataMD CHECK, the ‘world’s first’ CRISPR Cas-9 based diagnostic test, to help increase testing for Covid-19 across the country.

Apollo Hospitals, along with its subsidiary, Apollo Diagnostics will offer the Tata MD CHECK testing in the National Capital Region from the first week of December 2020 and shortly thereafter, it will be rolled out across all major centres like Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Pune, followed by a second phase into other cities.

TataMD CHECK, powered by FELUDA, is the world’s first COVID19 diagnostic test based on the DNA genome editing tool CRISPR Cas-9. The FELUDA diagnostic technology platform has been developed by Institute of Genomics & Integrative Biology (CSIR- IGIB).

It has been approved by Indian Council of Medical Research and Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). It is a viral detection test with high accuracy and a quick result turnaround time.