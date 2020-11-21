Beauty tips from Amala Paul

Chennai: Consumers today are spoilt for choice with a huge range of products and brands offering multitude of skin benefits.

Beauty begins with clear skin, says actress Amala Paul in a new TVC. It features Amala as a news anchor, who offers her junior colleague an opportunity to go live with her.

Although thrilled, the colleague lacks confidence. Noticing her discomfort, Amala recommends Chandrika Ayurvedic soap to her and explains to her how loaded with the goodness of coconut oil and essential herbs, it provides proper nourishment from within.

According to Amala, with a legacy of over 80 years, Chandrika has established itself as a household name that has gained the trust of millions of Indians by enabling them to keep clear of skin problems.