December music fest comes to your home

Chennai: Musical performances have gone to the online space since the pandemic’s onset, and artistes from around the world have embraced technology to bring music concerts into people’s homes.

Charsur Arts Foundation, a non-profit, charitable trust created to support Carnatic music, will host the music festival themed – ‘Shakti – The Primordial Force’ online from 16 December 2020.

The two week long concert will be available for live streaming from the comfort of your home on www.In.Live, a US-based online live streaming platform.

The Chennai music season in December has been attracting music lovers from all over the world for decades. Since 2009, Charsur Arts Foundation has made this experience better. For the first time in its history, the concert will combine the colour and charm of traditional Carnatic music and will safely bring this experience to the people of India and the US through a live streaming platform.

The festival will begin on 16 December and conclude on 30 December, where two concerts a day will be scheduled for vodcasts at 4:00 pm and 6:15 pm (IST).