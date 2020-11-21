India crosses 13 crore Covid tests

New Delhi: The Union government today said the country has crossed yet another landmark milestone in the fight against the global pandemic.

‘Keeping in line with its commitment to conduct more than one million tests every day, 10,66,022 samples were tested in the last 24 hours which has increased India’s total cumulative tests to 13,06,57,808,’ it said in a statement.

The last one crore tests were conducted in a span of just 10 days.

According to the Union Health Ministry, an average of more than 10 lakh tests conducted daily has ensured that the cumulative positivity rate is sustained at low levels and is presently following a downward trajectory.

The cumulative national Positivity Rate stands at 6.93 per cent today, less than the 7 per cent mark. The daily positivity rate yesterday was just 4.34 per cent. Higher volumes of testing eventually lead to low Positivity rate.