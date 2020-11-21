Kailash Satyarthi’s foundation vows to end child labour

Chennai: Following a call from Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi to ensure every child is free to be a child, WestBridge Capital has committed $280,000 for the current year to help rehabilitate hundreds of rescued child labourers at Bal Ashram and Mukti Ashram, part of the Satyarthi Movement.

The partnership also aims to provide resources for Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation’s (KSCF) global efforts focused on transforming the political, economic and social conditions that make children the vulnerable targets for such practices.

“We are witnessing today an imminent crisis for children due to Covid-19, and if we fail to act now we risk losing an entire generation to child labour, slavery and trafficking, lack of education, child marriage and loss of health. Businesses like WestBridge Capital are setting an example for the entire fraternity by committing to the freedom of all children,” said Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi.