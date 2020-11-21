Kaya Kalp is back at Chola

Chennai: ‘Kaya Kalp The Royal Spa’ has been reopened at ITC Grand Chola in Chennai.

According to a press note, this indigenous treatment is based on the long history of shared culture and knowledge as the Chola Empire journeyed through the Far East region.

A state of pure mind and spirit transmitted by the hands of therapists and combined with a unique blend of Asian techniques, which can help to bring back the balance at every level of being, it added.

“An intoxicating menu of therapeutic massages and treatments are delivered by expert hands with the help of organic ayurvedic products for facials and body scrubs.”

For further details, call 044 49065071.