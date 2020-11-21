Korea, TVS chief distribute 4,000 kits to PHCs, schools

Chennai: The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai and Srinivasan Services Trust, the social service arm of TVS Motor Company, distributed 4,000 medical kits to primary health centres and government schools across south Indian States in commemoration with National Foundation Day.

According to a press note, the initiative aims at reinforcing the significance of good hygiene to ensure the safety of teachers, parents, school children in local communities across South India.

The National Foundation Day, which marks the origin of Korea, constitutes an important annual reminder of the growth of a nation which rose from the ashes of war to become one of the most dynamic countries in the world today.

Every year, Consul General of the Republic of Korea and Venu Srinivasan, as Goodwill Envoy for Culture and Diplomacy of the Republic of Korea, host an event to mark the occasion and to renew ties of goodwill and friendship with well-wishers who recognise and value the relationship between Korea and India.

While 450 kits comprising thermometer, handwash and sanitiser were provided to primary health centres, nearly 3,550 kits were provided to government schools and anganwadis in Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.