Simbu starrer Maanadu saw its first look poster out today.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu and bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi, it has music is by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Simbu and Yuvan have collaborated in many chartbusters in the past, expectations on music is also really high.

The film also stars Kalyani Priyadharshan, SJ Suryah, SA Chandrasekhar and Premji Amaren.

It is a political thriller and Simbu plays a Muslim youth Abdul Khaaliq in the movie.