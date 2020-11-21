New office-bearers appointed in TN for PM’s 137 schemes

Chennai: To implement Prime Minister’s 137 special welfare schemes, former government higher official Dr Rajaraman appointed as the head of the State, for the voluntary organisation “Pradhan Mantri Jan Kalyankari Yojana Prachar Prasar Abhiyan”.

According to a press note, special welfare schemes such as ‘Financial Aid for Farmers’, Educational Aid for school children, and various schemes are being executed through this organisation.

To implement these special welfare schemes, the Prime Minister of India founded “Pradhan Mantri Jan Kalyankari Yojana Prachar Prasar Abhiyan”. Further, the Prime Minister ensures that schemes reach the general public with the support of non-political veterans.

Currently, to accelerate the pace in Tamilnadu, retired government officer Rajaraman has been appointed as the head of the State for the voluntary organisation.

Commenting on his new role, Rajaraman said, “it gives me great pleasure that I have been appointed as the Head of the State for Pradhan Mantri Jan Kalyankari Yojana Prachar Prasar Abhiyan. We are provided with a great responsibility to deliver the Prime Minister’s projects to the poor and marginalised section in the villages of Tamilnadu.”